Amazon sends record purchases to the cloud with Autorip service

Amazon is putting your vinyl in the cloud. The company may not actually be throwing old records like frisbees, but it may as well be: Amazon announced today that its AutoRip service, which first launched in January, will now extend to vinyl records along with compact discs.

The service automatically places MP3 files of all records and CDs purchased in Amazon’s Music Store since 1998 in the customer’s Cloud Player library.

“It’s a fun experience to suddenly find CDs you purchased just today—or 15 years ago—added automatically and free of charge to your digital library,” said Amazon’s Vice President of Digital Music, Steve Boom in a statement. “We’re thrilled to extend this experience to vinyl records. “

The songs can be played anywhere from an iPad, to a Kindle Fire, or even through a television with Roku. Maybe not, however, your actual record player.

[Image: Courtesy of Flickr user Donnie Ozone]