Conference Calendar May 2013

MAY
1-3: EdTech Innovation Conference
Calgary, Alberta
Bringing together researchers and entrepreneurs in education technology for three days of presentations, with an accompanying trade show.
12-16: TechConnect WORLD Summit & Innovation Showcase
Washington, D.C.
The accelerator of conferences, this showcase aims to turn research into reality by matching innovators with investors.
14: Westchester Digital Summit
White Plains, New York
Do the reverse commute from the city to catch some high-profile startup celebs (including VaynerMedia namesake Gary Vaynerchuk) talk about how culture is affecting businesses on the web.
14-16: The Future of Consumer Intelligence
San Francisco
Focusing on the human side of all that big data, with speakers from Coca-Cola, PopTech, and Trendwatching.com, and a keynote by Mr. Numbers himself, Nate Silver.
15-16: Product Design + Innovation Conference
London
Find out how building a better product can build a better economy, by examining the latest trends in leading brands.
20-22: Brandworks
Madison, Wisconsin
This year’s annual conference will focus on making marketing decisions efficiently for a changing world, featuring an eclectic group of speakers from Procter & Gamble to OkCupid.
21-23: C2-MTL: Commerce and Creativity
Montreal
Like your left brain and your right brain, commerce and creativity have to work together to produce innovation. The conference will include nontraditional activities like a creativity boot camp.
28-31: AnDevCon
Boston
Are you a techie to the core? Search no more–there are no VCs or celebs here. This is purely the place for developers of the Android persuasion to meet, talk, and learn.