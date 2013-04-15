advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Conference Calendar May 2013

Conference Calendar May 2013
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

MAY

1-3: EdTech Innovation Conference
Calgary, Alberta
Bringing together researchers and entrepreneurs in education technology for three days of presentations, with an accompanying trade show.

advertisement

12-16: TechConnect WORLD Summit & Innovation Showcase
Washington, D.C.
The accelerator of conferences, this showcase aims to turn research into reality by matching innovators with investors.

14: Westchester Digital Summit
White Plains, New York
Do the reverse commute from the city to catch some high-profile startup celebs (including VaynerMedia namesake Gary Vaynerchuk) talk about how culture is affecting businesses on the web.

14-16: The Future of Consumer Intelligence
San Francisco
Focusing on the human side of all that big data, with speakers from Coca-Cola, PopTech, and Trendwatching.com, and a keynote by Mr. Numbers himself, Nate Silver.

15-16: Product Design + Innovation Conference
London
Find out how building a better product can build a better economy, by examining the latest trends in leading brands.

20-22: Brandworks
Madison, Wisconsin
This year’s annual conference will focus on making marketing decisions efficiently for a changing world, featuring an eclectic group of speakers from Procter & Gamble to OkCupid.

21-23: C2-MTL: Commerce and Creativity
Montreal
Like your left brain and your right brain, commerce and creativity have to work together to produce innovation. The conference will include nontraditional activities like a creativity boot camp.

28-31: AnDevCon
Boston
Are you a techie to the core? Search no more–there are no VCs or celebs here. This is purely the place for developers of the Android persuasion to meet, talk, and learn.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life