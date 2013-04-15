Conference Calendar May 2013

1-3: EdTech Innovation Conference Calgary, Alberta Bringing together researchers and entrepreneurs in education technology for three days of presentations, with an accompanying trade show.

12-16: TechConnect WORLD Summit & Innovation Showcase

Washington, D.C.

The accelerator of conferences, this showcase aims to turn research into reality by matching innovators with investors.

14: Westchester Digital Summit

White Plains, New York

Do the reverse commute from the city to catch some high-profile startup celebs (including VaynerMedia namesake Gary Vaynerchuk) talk about how culture is affecting businesses on the web.

14-16: The Future of Consumer Intelligence

San Francisco

Focusing on the human side of all that big data, with speakers from Coca-Cola, PopTech, and Trendwatching.com, and a keynote by Mr. Numbers himself, Nate Silver.

15-16: Product Design + Innovation Conference

London

Find out how building a better product can build a better economy, by examining the latest trends in leading brands.

20-22: Brandworks

Madison, Wisconsin

This year’s annual conference will focus on making marketing decisions efficiently for a changing world, featuring an eclectic group of speakers from Procter & Gamble to OkCupid.

21-23: C2-MTL: Commerce and Creativity

Montreal

Like your left brain and your right brain, commerce and creativity have to work together to produce innovation. The conference will include nontraditional activities like a creativity boot camp.