BlackBerry’s Accidental Porn Problem

BlackBerry users are dealing with an unintended function built into the new BlackBerry Z10 : Automatic adult website sharing baked into BlackBerry’s OS10 .

Users on BlackBerry forums, reports The Register‘s Bill Ray, are finding their porn habits accidentally shared with all of their BlackBerry Messenger contacts. The music and video player sharing information built into OS10 also notifies contacts of Flash video viewing online–which includes videos on sites predominantly hosting adult content with tell-tale domain names.

BlackBerry Z10s are set to have “Show what I’m listening to” functionality off by default, but many users turned it on without realizing it was sharing pornographic (and pirated video, and weird/bizarre website) viewing habits.

[Image: Flickr user edans]