How Three Companies Are Repackaging Their Food To A Fresher Crowd

As consumers seek more natural foods, big companies are in a bind: Can they sell seemingly fresher–yet still packaged and branded–fruits and veggies? Three big food-makers are giving it a shot.





PROBLEM: Lean Cuisine frozen dinner

More than half of shoppers who skip the freezer aisle cite freshness as a deterrent, which is causing a major sales melt for the $44 billion industry.

SOLUTION: Lean Cuisine Salad Additions

Make frozen fresh–with microwavable salad toppings like chicken, carrots, and onion straws, which you toss with your own greens.

REASONING: “We know consumers have lettuce on hand in the refrigerator,” says Lean Cuisine marketing director Mike Niethammer. “But preparing chicken and chopping vegetables takes time. Salad Additions gives them everything they need to dress up their lettuce.”





PROBLEM: Vlasic jarred pickles

Jarred pickles contain yellow dyes and preservatives, making them unappetizing to a fresh-pickle crowd.

SOLUTION: Farmer’s Garden by Vlasic

The new line embraces variety–(slightly) misshapen pickles swimming among slices of garlic, red peppers, and carrots.

REASONING: “We talked to a lot of people who weren’t buying our brand but were buying pickles at farmers’ markets, and thought, Why not develop an old-world, superpremium line and put it in Mason jars?” says Andy Reichgut, SVP of marketing.