What You Can Learn From Pandora’s Near-Death Experience

It was a long road for Pandora founder Tim Westergren: political science at Stanford, nanny, pianist, and then touring musician. He had some local success and saw something saddening: The artists around them poured themselves into their work, but for lack of proper promotion, ended up eking out a meager living until they finally called it quits.

He did too, making a switch to scoring for indie movies. Another creative hustle.

“When you’re a film composer,” Westergren says, “your principal job is to figure out what a director wants for their movie.”

His methodology? Bringing a stack of CDs to meet a director. Play songs, get their thumbs-up-or-down feedback. These weren’t musicological critiques, but by gathering data on their taste, Westergren could go back to the studio and make a tailored soundtrack.

“What I was doing at that time was an informal genome in my head of musical taste,” he told the audience at Chicago Ideas Week. “I was running these people through the equivalent of a musical Myers-Briggs test.”

Then, a realization: If he could codify the taste-taxonomic process, it could be a product. He pitched the idea to an entrepreneur friend–and soon they launched the Music Genome Project–a human-centric taste-linking that demands wonk-level knowledge of music.

They recruited 50-some musicians to sort through thousands of songs–it took about 10 months to build their gigantic genomic music database. For two years, the company built their core technology and licensed it out to businesses. They found themselves parched of funds, forcing them to defer employees’ salaries. Then, on his 348th pitch, Walden Venture Capital invested. With the dough they could pay their employees and launch a new product: this customer-facing thing called Pandora, which would change the way we listened to music.