How Shelf Placement Can Affect Your Brand’s Success

The average shopper spends 1.5 to 3 seconds picking an item from a shelf. A new study in the Journal of Consumer Research assesses how brands can best exploit that time.

WRONG: Don’t pay to be placed next to a more popular competitor. Customers just pick the winner and ignore you. Then it becomes habitual, even if they go into a new store.

RIGHT: Separate displays–such as supermarket aisle ends–are more expensive but frequently effective, because you’re not seen in contrast to others.

[Aisles Image: Flickr user Cameron Russell]