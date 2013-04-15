ABBA Songs That Double As Money-Making Inspiration

“Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” “Lay All Your Love on Me” “Givin’ a Little Bit More” “You Owe Me One” “Money, Money, Money” “On and On and On” “The Winner Takes It All” “When All Is Said and Done”

…Or you could find inspiration at ABBA: The Museum, opening in Stockholm this month. The museum is the latest of many brand extensions for the Swedish pop powerhouse, including a stage musical (Mamma Mia!), a movie (Mamma Mia! again), and a greatest-hits album that’s the best-selling CD of all time. Stay relevant, get paid.

[Illustration by Aaron Lloyd Barr]