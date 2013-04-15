The Recommender: Reshma Saujani, Tiffany Shlain, David Noel And More On What They’re Loving This Month





Reshma Saujani

Founder, Girls Who Code

Grindspaces.com: “It’s so awesome to see the innovation happening at this collaborative work space. Creative people from every industry are sharing their ideas and working on projects to change the world.”

Imperative.com: “This group is rethinking the way we approach social impact by designing tools to measure and improve the well-being of people, organizations, and communities.”





Tiffany Shlain

Filmmaker and founder, the Webby Awards

Cube 3-D printer: “My family and I are obsessed with our 3-D printer. We are making robots, rings, house models, and are loving watching dust turn into things before our eyes. This magical device from the future that is finally here.”

Vine: “As a filmmaker and someone who likes creative constraints, such as the Webbys’ five-word acceptance-speech rule, I love the idea of having to create something interesting in video in just six seconds.”





David Noel

VP of community, SoundCloud

Thinx: “My friends in N.Y.C. are rethinking women’s underwear with beautiful, high-tech designs that ‘prevent embarrassing scenarios’ in the developed world and, for every pair sold, in partnership with Uganda-based AFRIpads, provide one set of reusable pads that help women and girls stay engaged at work and school.”

The West Wing: “This series offers a crash course in leadership, dedication, purpose, debate, and friendship. Worth rewatching once a year.”