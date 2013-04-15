State Swap: Two Entrepreneurs Switch Startup Scenes





Moved from: Venice, California, to Austin

Tim Rothwell, founder, UMeTime

Why Texas? “The environment is much more supportive. We even reached out to Governor Perry’s office and right away booked a meeting with their top guys. But in Venice-Santa Monica, it’s hard to book a meeting even with the local chamber of commerce.”

How ’bout those taxes? “Much more forgiving. Texas is encouraging you to launch your business.”





Moved from: Austin to San Francisco

Tom Serres, founder, Rally

Why California? “Your pipeline opportunity, from a fundraising standpoint, to raise capital for an idea is just significantly larger. If we’re to turn the company into a global brand, I need to go to the one place where you scale multibillion-dollar consumer-tech companies.”

How ’bout those taxes? “They suck. But the alternative benefit is access to super-high-quality intellectual talent.”

[Arrow Image: Flickr user Lali Masriera]