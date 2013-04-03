Why Bitcoin Doesn’t Behave Like Money

“When drug dealers and smugglers use your currency, it’s a stamp of approval,” says Nicholas Colas, Chief Market Strategist at ConvergEx Group, which builds software for hedge funds, brokerages, and asset management firms. “These are people who are very serious about their money. They’re not on the bleeding edge of anything. They’re the most conservative people on the planet.”

The story of the rise of Bitcoin is a fascinating, confusing tale full of apparent paradoxes which we’ve been tracking in detail here. Why are sketchballs on Tor-accessible markets like Silk Road so willing to accept Bitcoin despite its volatility? Can it actually compete with traditional forms of money? And why can’t just anyone create a decentralized currency?

To date, Bitcoin’s infamy comes from the anonymity it allows in transactions–it’s nearly impossible to trace and tax–but there are economic imperatives driving its popularity as well. Dealers may believe that it will hold its value better than other exchangeable currencies.

“It’s not that Bitcoin is getting expensive, it’s that everybody fears that all the other currencies are getting cheap,” says Colas. He believes currency sharks are buying Bitcoins not because their intrinsic value is rising, but because the value of every other medium of exchange seems to be dropping.

“If they didn’t think there was going to be a good way to spend it, they would probably buy gold,” says Eli Dourado, Research Fellow with the Technology Policy Program at George Mason University’s Mercator Center. He believes that the same speculation on behalf of the drug dealers may also be driving Bitcoin’s use as a hedge against the ongoing debt crisis in the Eurozone. “They’ve got to be picking Bitcoin because they think the exchange opportunities will be there in the future.”

If true, the hedging activity would classify Bitcoin less as a form of money and more as a new asset class–something akin to gold, which doesn’t work as well in daily life as extant currencies, but serves well as a long-term store of value that can eventually be converted back into money. Still, there are signs this is changing.

Many commenters on a recent Hackernews thread on the subject noted that Bitcoin shows similarities to commodities like gold or silver in that it fluctuates with more volatility than the Consumer Price Index, but still holds value relatively well. Says user disintermediate:.