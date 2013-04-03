Take Note: Moleskine’s IPO Is A Brave Gamble From A Wildly Consistent Company

But perhaps its greatest innovation is yet to come. That’s because as of today the Italian company is now being traded on the country’s stock market in Milan. You read that right: an IPO. In Italy. Not exactly the first place you think of when you think of economic powerhouses.

But if any company can succeed there, it’s Moleskine, which has used its very non-flashiness as a brand-building flourish. And has even found a way to go digital by partnering with Evernote.

It remains to be seen, of course, if the company can succeed as a public force. Early trading suggests there may be reasons to bust out the bubbly. And one thing is for sure: A company that first rose to popularity in Paris in the 19th century, and is inspired by notebooks used by Hemingway and Van Gogh, knows a thing or two about being persistent over time.

[Image: Flickr user Gilberto Taccari]