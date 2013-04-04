Why Salary Shouldn’t Be The Biggest Factor In Career Choice

BBC writer Tom Stafford has a knack for connecting dots– we’ve unpacked his thoughts on intelligence before –and his new column about the relationship between money and happiness is worth reading for anyone interested in money or happiness. Which, I think, is many people.

If we’re going to talk about what cash does to us, the lotto is a good place to start. Stafford makes the inference that the Powerball contestants think winning will make them happy forever–though the new winner Pedro Quezada seems stoked to just help his family. But Stafford warns that if you think the winning ticket will make you timelessly happy, you should see that the research suggests that a big payout won’t make a big difference.

The deeper mystery is why we’re so bad at knowing what will give us true satisfaction in the first place.

It’s a little worrisome, right? Just because you can make Scrooge McDuck dives into a pile of money, you won’t be enduringly happy. Stafford mentions a study that found that people with big lottery wins ended up no happier than mere non-winners. He concludes that as long as you can avoid the basic miseries of life, buckets of spare cash won’t make you much happier than having little.

Why? Stafford spots two psychological habits possibly at work:

hedonic treadmill: Lotto winners (and, we could say, big earners) get used to their wealth and regress back to their baseline level of happiness

It’s all relative : Seems that our happiness somewhat depends on how we feel relative to our peers. So if you move into a McMansion cluster, you’re going to be comparing whose private hanger is bigger than whose.

Stafford says that these factors certainly play a part, though “the deeper mystery is why we’re so bad at knowing what will give us true satisfaction in the first place”–and if we want to be happier, we need to do some detective work to solve it.

Like Nobel-winning psychologist Daniel Kahneman argues again and again in Thinking Fast And Slow, our choices don’t always reflect our long-term goals. Plus we are ever so sensitive to context. And ice cream.

A Booth School study demonstrates why: Participants were offered the option of working 6 minutes for a gallon of vanilla ice cream or 7 minutes for a gallon of pistachio. Under normal conditions, less than 30% of folks chose the 7-minute task–they liked pistachios. But another group had a quantitative hook.