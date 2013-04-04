5 Archetypes Who Get In The Way Of Big Ideas

Whatever you are building–a house, a business, a career, a society–life will ask you to make choices. Wood floors or carpet? Price per hour or day? You can make the obvious choices, building what others have already built. But that never leads to greatness. To create something new, unique, special, you want to be prepared to make a few unorthodox choices. Greatness depends on looking beyond the three obvious options and choosing the fourth option.

In Singapore, where I am headed now, the former prime minister, Lee Kwan Yew, took a third-world nation with a GDP per capita of $300 and transformed it into a first-world one, with a GDP per capita of $50,000. He did this by choosing several fourth options such as adopting English rather than Chinese as the national language; paying government workers market salary levels when most countries consider it near charity; preferring order over freedom. Regardless of how you personally feel about Singapore’s choices, they point to a central fact: If you want to create something great, you and your team must have the guts to choose fourth options.

As you guide your organization toward finding fourth options, five people will emerge to stand in your way. Look out for them, then get them out of your way. Otherwise you will end up a lemming, a follower, repeating what others have done before.

Mr. Practical

To get your team to see innovative options, you must first allow them to dream. But there is someone on your team, Mr. Practical, who narrows your team’s vision. He wants them to attack the immediate hurdles first. He says, “We don’t have time to dream right now,” or “What we need to do is solve ABC issue,” or “If we don’t solve this problem, we’ll never even survive until tomorrow.” His aim is a good one–to keep your team from overlooking what must be done today. He will have his time, but not at the beginning. Remember, we cannot create what we cannot imagine. You must first imagine a great future to create the possibility of being great.

Mr. Obvious

After imagining a different future, your team will then settle on where to look for the answer. There is the obvious answer, the center of the system, but often the breakthrough ideas come from looking for answers where others do not. Mr. Obvious is confident because he has seen this problem before, and he has solved it. If he is a marketer, he sees a marketing solution. If he is in operations, this is an operational problem. Like a child with hammer seeing everything as a nail, Mr. Obvious knows exactly where the team should bang away for a solution and grows impatient when they want to explore new territory.

Mr. Expert

After seeing a new area to explore, you team must then create potential solutions. The more possibilities they create, the greater the likelihood they will find a fourth option. But inevitably someone emerges to cut off their flow. The conversation devolves into a pattern of “What if we did this,” followed by, “We’ve tried that before.” Mr. Expert has seen it all and needs to prove it. His cup is full and cannot fit new ideas. He cannot accept the idea that a group of novices could sit down and find an elegant solution to a problem that he and his expert peers have struggled to solve for years. So, consciously or unconsciously, he won’t let that happen.