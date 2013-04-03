Google+ Makes A Play For Social Photo Sharing

Though this seems a small adjustment, it’s actually a powerful way for amateur and professional photographers to share full-sized imagery online–in much the same way as they would through Flickr, but with Google+’s greater networking powers.

TheNextWeb.com notes that photos shared this way will inevitably eat into the free download space that Google allows its users, because the images aren’t compressed to web-friendly sizes. This fact is critical for photographers who may want to use G+ as a way of sharing imagery at high quality.

Yahoo’s Flickr is perhaps the most well-known social photo sharing site that fits in this mold, but in several ways–including, critically, search functions–G+ may have more to offer. Better search may enable photographers to get their work seen by a bigger audience–for example, Fast Company uses photos available for use through Creative Commons on posts like this one.

Flickr, conscious of upcoming threats like this, has recently taken steps like radically overhauling its own mobile app.

[Image: Flickr user 53engineer]