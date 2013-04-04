A $40 Baby-Saving Device And Other Highlights From The Clinton Global Initiative University

On April 5, more than 1,000 college and graduate students from 50 states and six continents will convene at Washington University in St. Louis for the sixth annual Clinton Global Initiative University (CGI U). Students will meet with President Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton to share their commitments to action to address the most pressing challenges facing their campuses, communities, and the world, including education, environment and climate change, human rights, poverty alleviation, and public health.

In a conversation with President Clinton this morning, he described the program. Students will meet with world leaders, as well as celebrities who represent NGOs and causes, present their commitments to funders, who will provide more than $400,000 in seed funding in addition to mentoring, and work together on a “done-in-a-day” project installing a solar energy system in a Gateway STEM High School in St. Louis. “We chose this particular school to work with because it’s focused on raising the level of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) knowledge among students who would have been left behind,” Clinton explained. STEM education is widely recognized for preparing students for today’s technology-oriented job market.

During the interview, I asked President Clinton if the CGI U experience stemmed in part from his meeting President John F. Kennedy in 1963 as a 16-year-old delegate to the American Legion Boys Nation. “Very much. Once you’re around leaders, you can imagine becoming one,” Clinton said. “I want the students to imagine that they can have influence. That they can live a life that has integrity and impact.”

Clinton commented on “how deeply these kids believe when they leave CGI U” and expressed his wish that their commitment to serve “should be integrated into their way of living for the rest of their lives.”

Afshin Khan’s lifetime commitment is quite certain. She is launching a program this summer to teach women in Pakistan how to sew in order to fund education for themselves and their children. A graduate student at Emory University studying public health, Khan launched her project to focus on women who are victims of domestic violence–a problem she says is prevalent. “This is about empowerment and increasing the literacy rate,” says Khan, who is partnering with the Khyber Welfare Organization, an NGO in the outskirts of Karachi. She is joined by fellow Emory students Harisha Kadali and Annum Shaikh.

“I know what’s possible. I grew up in an area where education is absolutely forbidden for girls and boys alike. I was told ‘you can’t do it. It’s not possible,'” Khan says. “Yet, I’ve done it every step of the way.”

Khan’s mother made it possible for her to get an education. “Mom pushed against everything. It’s changed me. It’s given me a voice to talk for people who have no rights. I’m the first person from my community to step inside a school. It’s an honor and a shame. I’d like to see that change in every person. Education is empowering. You know what’s right and what’s wrong and what’s your right.” Her plan is to study medicine and work in complex humanitarian settings where there is chaos as a result of nature–earthquakes and floods–or political instability.