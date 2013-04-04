Why Good Intentions Aren’t Enough To Make People Use Your App

A plethora of apps on goal setting, goal tracking, and coaching make it seem as though all we really need to create change are social networks, badges, and reminders.

Change, though, is hard to do.

Most behavior change app users stop engaging with apps after a few weeks. Why does this happen, and what we can do about it?

I asked BJ Fogg, the founder and director of the Persuasive Technology lab at Stanford University. He said there are two main reasons people stop using these apps. First, the developers are unrealistic about how long people will want to or should use their app, and about how much time they will want to devote to it. He cites a sleep app that requires a bunch of doodads and says it would be more successful if it were reframed as something you use for a week and then you’re done. Fogg believes this would change compliance and users would feel successful after they finish.

The second big problem is the way data is conveyed back to users. There is an assumption that giving users data will change their behavior. In fact, Fogg believes, data might discourage a user and make her less capable of change. The solution? Feed back to the users what they are doing well and highlight the most positive. “People have a huge appetite to feel successful and feel like they’re achieving,” Fogg says.

Fogg’s behavior model is defined as Behavior = trigger, ability, and motivation. All three elements have to be present for a behavior to occur. Which leads us to the other major problem with behavior change apps: They only reach the very motivated and disciplined among us.

How can these apps help everyone?