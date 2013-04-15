Startup Density: Life Among (And Away From) The Crowd

Washington, D.C. (376.4 startups per million residents)

Mili Mittal, CEO and cofounder of Mor.sl

“The community is supportive–everyone introduces each other to folks they need to know. There’s a ton of resources: Proudly Made in D.C., the D.C. Tech Meetup, Tech Cocktail, coworking spaces, and accelerators. Plus, on a given night, there may be five different events.”





Georgia (36.4 startups per million residents)

Rob Kischuk, Founder of Badgy (Atlanta)

“Many startups here aren’t venture backed. You have this scrappy culture: Atlanta is affordable, with a lot of smart people and no talent war. There’s talent, but it’s not like you’re losing a person you hired three months later because someone made them a better offer.”