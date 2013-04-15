How West Virginia And Oklahoma Are Rising From The Bottom With Guidance And Supercomputers

SCHEME NO. 1
Supercomputer for everyone!
Launched: May 2013, in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Goal: Jump-start an innovation hub by letting local startups plug into an ultra-powerful, centrally located computer
Funding: U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) and local donors
SCHEME NO. 2
Guidance for everyone!
Launched: March 2012, across West Virginia
Goal: Help startups find investors, mentors, and legal advice through a new program, StartUp West Virginia Venture
Funding: Grant from the EDA, with matching state funds
[Image: Flickr user Jared Tarbell]