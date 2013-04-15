The United States Of Innovation: Ranking The States (And A District) For Innovation

Try as governments might, a thriving startup culture isn’t legislated into existence. “Those that emerge have a group of entrepreneurs who are active in their community and have decided, hey, we’re going to make this market better,” says Scott Case, CEO of Startup America Partnership . They’re the ones–usually a mix of first-timers and serial founders–who create networks and provide leadership. Where are they thriving right now?

We crunched the numbers, beginning by assessing the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ launch rate of all private-sector businesses, as well as the Kauffman Index of Entrepreneurial Activity’s percentage of people who are starting new businesses and how that percentage changed over time. Then, to see the health of young firms in particular, we tallied the percentage of jobs contributed by those less than three years old and how that percentage changed over the past five years. To analyze the self-described startup community, we incorporated the health and growth rate of Startup America members and a tally of AngelList and Fundable members.

The result is a list with California near the top, as expected, but with new arrivals above it. Some developing startup cultures, like Iowa’s, weren’t yet reflected in the numbers, and some longtime hot spots like Massachusetts dropped down. “It used to be that there was only a small number of places like this, of which Boston and Silicon Valley have a long history of being leaders,” says Scott Stern, professor at MIT’s Sloan School of Management. But as they multiply, “that’s a real bright spot if you want to have confidence in the economy.” Read on to see how innovation is happening all over, and how your own community can learn from the winners.

1 // Florida 2 // Texas 3 // Maryland 4 // Arizona 5 // Alaska 6 // California 7 // Colorado 8 // New York 9 // New Jersey 10 // WashinGton, D.C. 11 // Nevada 12 // Connecticut 13 // Georgia 14 // Delaware 15 // New Hampshire 16 // Missouri 17 // Rhode Island 18 // Utah 19 // South Carolina 20 // Kentucky 21 // Vermont 22 // South Dakota 23 // Wyoming 24 // North Carolina 25 // Montana 26 // Washington 27 // Idaho 28 // Virginia 29 // Hawaii 30 // Maine 31 // New Mexico 32 // Wisconsin 33 // North Dakota 34 // Oregon 35 // Ohio 36 // Indiana 37 // Arkansas 38 // Illinois 39 // Michigan 40 // Tennessee 41 // Massachusetts 42 // Nebraska 43 // Pennsylvania 44 // Alabama 45 // Iowa 46 // Minnesota 47 // Kansas 48 // Louisiana 49 // Mississippi 50 // Oklahoma 51 // West Virginia

ENTREPRENEURIAL ACTIVITY (2011)

1 Arizona

2 Texas

3 California

4 Colorado

5 Alaska

PERCENT GROWTH IN ENTREPRENEURIAL ACTIVITY (2010–2011)

1 South Dakota

2 Arizona

3 Connecticut

4 Missouri

5 Kentucky

STARTUPS PER MILLION RESIDENTS (2012)

1 Washington, D.C.

2 Vermont

3 Rhode Island

4 Maryland

5 Colorado