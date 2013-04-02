Elissa Murphy Leaves Yahoo: Report

Elissa Murphy, Yahoo ‘s VP of engineering for Cloud Services is leaving the search engine giant for a new gig at GoDaddy.com, AllThingsD reports . According to the report, she will be the CTO and EVP of platforms at GoDaddy.

Murphy joins another former Yahoo staffer, Blake Irving, who was named CEO of GoDaddy in January. She is set to start her new job in May, VentureBeat reports.

“Elissa Murphy is more than just a top ‘woman’ in technology, she’s a top ‘person’ at the top of her field and one we are thrilled to have join us at Go Daddy as our new Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of Platforms,” Irving told VentureBeat in an email.

In a letter to her staff obtained by AllThingsD, Murphy thanks Marissa Mayer and says she believes Yahoo’s best days are still ahead of them.

Murphy joined Yahoo in November 2010. A video of her on the Yahoo career services site is below.

“It’s a lot of fun. You want to build cloud systems but you want to do it quickly?” she testified of Yahoo in the short clip. “This is the place you want to come to.”