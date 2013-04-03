Hacked? Mandiant’s Cyberattack Detectives Want To Know All About It

When the New York Times discovered that their systems were being infiltrated by hackers in late 2012, one of the first phone calls they made was to a company named Mandiant . Founded in 2004 by Kevin Mandia, a former Air Force cybercrime forensic investigator, Mandiant is known within the industry for close ties to both law enforcement and top-tier financial institutions. The company, which reportedly charges high retainer rates, offers clients data forensics services that help trace the origins of cyberattacks.

Once the dust settled from the Times affair, which began shortly after the newspaper of record revealed details of the network of wealth held by former Chinese premier Wen Jibao’s family, Mandiant released a detailed 60-page study of what they found through work on the Times case and breadcrumbs from other client intrusions. In the study, Mandiant’s researchers alleged that the Times hack originated in a nondescript Shanghai building which serves as headquarters for People’s Liberation Army Unit 61398.

Mandiant relied primarily on job postings, resumes, academic posts in Chinese, and research papers found on Chinese websites.

One of the surprising aspects of the Mandiant report is the detail in which the alleged hackers are written up. For instance, readers may be taken aback to learn that the alleged military hackers practice colloquial English for spearphishing attacks (spearphishing attacks, to the uninitiated, are emails in which infected files are sent to strategic targets within a company, government agency, university, lab, or military unit) and that they’re trained in linguistics–the better to fool their marks with. Unit 6138’s organizational structure and group culture are also written up.

Richard Bejtlich, Mandiant’s chief security officer, told Fast Company that open source intelligence gathering was used for most of the report. When assembling details about how Unit 61398’s alleged hackers worked, Mandiant relied primarily on job postings, resumes, academic posts in Chinese, and research papers found on Chinese websites. This information–which was posted on the internet, written in Chinese for the whole world to see–was combined with forensic information from Times servers and other computers.

With approximately 350 employees and more than $100 million in profits in 2012, Mandiant is among the larger firms specializing in data forensic services. Company representatives claim that more than 30% of Fortune 1000 firms retain their services, and Alexandria, Virginia-based Mandiant maintains offices in New York, Los Angeles, and the Bay Area.

Dave Merkel, Mandiant’s chief technical officer, also told Fast Company that most of their customers fell into two separate categories. The first group are people who had issues with cybersecurity in the past and had used Mandiant’s services, and the second were organizations whose IT teams spotted vulnerabilities and worried about the likelihood of a breach. “Breaches are unbelievably disruptive events,” Merkel said.

“CEO Kevin Mandiant originally founded the company on the principle that client’s defenses against cyberattacks could fail,” Bejtlich said. “We started out as consultants who would be “firefighters” responding to intrusions, but we went full service shortly after that.”