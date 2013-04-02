Could This Be The New Way To Stop Robocalls?

Nearly a decade ago, the FTC introduced a new registry that was supposed to be guaranteed to stop Robocalls : The Do Not Call list. And for years, it was incredibly effective at blocking telemarketers from interrupting dinner time for millions of households. But, as time went on, technology advanced and the list and the FTC’s other efforts became less effective.

So late last year, the agency announced a contest for solutions on how to stop the illegal Robocalls in the future. And today, the agency announced three winners, who were eligible for up to $50,000 in prizes.

The three winners work essentially the same way: By predicting which calls are illegal Robocalls in some way, they enable a filter to block them.

