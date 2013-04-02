Dan Porter Out At Zynga

OMGPOP founder Dan Porter has left the Zynga , a little more than a year after joining the company, BetaBeat reports . According to the report Porter, who was working as the VP of general management in Zynga’s New York offices, will be replaced by vice president of mobile, Sean Kelly.

“We thank Dan Porter for his efforts in making the ‘Draw Something’ franchise a success and wish him well in his future endeavors,” Zynga Chief Operating Officer David Ko said in the statement. “We’re proud to see talent like Sean Kelly take a bigger leadership role as the head of our New York studio.”

The departure, which a Zynga spokesman told BetaBeat was a mutual decision, comes a month after Porter started a small kerfuffle when he said on a technology panel that Zynga stole most of its games. He later apologized in a blog post. “I am sorry that my actions have reflected negatively and generated negative press for the company,” he wrote. “I’m also sorry if anyone on the game creation side felt that my comments were somehow a discredit to their work.”

Porter’s departure also comes as Zynga continues to struggle to right their ship after seeing its market value plummet over the last year.

Porter spoke to Fast Company last year about his hit app Draw Something. You can read that interview here.

[Image: Flickr user TCDisrupt]