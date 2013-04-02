Facebook’s Sandberg To Face Questions In “No Hire” Lawsuit

Sheryl Sandberg is reportedly going to be questioned as part of a long-running antitrust lawsuit about an anti-poaching agreement between Adobe, Apple, Disney, Google, Intel, and Intuit.
Sandberg is being sought because she worked as Google’s Vice President of Global Online Sales and Operations before becoming Facebook’s COO in 2008. The protracted investigation has uncovered alleged agreement by Apple’s Steve Jobs, Google’s Eric Schmidt, and other top industry names. Separately Sandberg has been in the press recently thanks to her book Lean In.
[Image: Flickr user jurvetson]