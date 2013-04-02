White House Reveals $100 Million Brain Study Plan

The project is being funded with $100 million from the 2014 budget, due to be revealed in full next week. BRAIN is destined to push technology forward to better study the human brain in order to understand its mechanisms. The idea is that by working out exactly how we form memories, process information, and how our brain drives our behavior, scientists will be better placed to make progress on battling diseases like Alzheimer’s, which attack the brain. Brain mapping projects already exist, and there’s even an app that crowdsources neurological experiments.

[Image: Flickr user Emilio Garcia]