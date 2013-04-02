Vine Hit By DMCA Take-Downs From Prince’s Record Label

According to TheNextWeb.com , Twitter has received notice from NPG Records that eight video clips posted on its Vine social video service violate pop artist Prince’s IP.

Using the DMCA process, NPG requested the clips be taken down–and it seems that Twitter has complied.

The infringing clips were said to have contained “unauthorized recordings” or “unauthorized synchronizations,” which presumably means they included snippets of Prince’s music either in the foreground or background.

Vine clips are just 6 seconds long. Twitter designed the platform to encourage users to make videos with lots of short clips, in an effort to create a novel social video system that parallels the short text snippets that Twitter’s main social media system relies on.

Cracking the social video market is proving difficult, and as yet not even Twitter’s own Vine can be said to have managed it–other efforts like Smule’s Strum are including music as a core part of their video system but are carefully skirting the use of copyrighted music.

Like many such open video platforms, Vine also suffered a minor pornography issue earlier this year.

Is an 6-second video clip shared on social media enough to warrant a copyright infringement? Or is Prince’s demand just a bit too much?