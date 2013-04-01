Appeals Court Rules In Favor Of Aereo

Count another court win for Aereo . The streaming television service, which broadcasts TV networks without paying any fees, notched another victory in court on Monday with a federal appeals’ court upholding a ruling that their service did not violate networks’ copyright infringement laws.

“Today’s decision from the Second Circuit Court of Appeals again validates that Aereo’s technology falls squarely within the law and that’s a great thing for consumers who want more choice and flexibility in how, when and where they can watch television,” said Chet Kanojia, Aereo CEO and founder in a statement. “Today’s ruling to uphold Judge Nathan’s decision sends a powerful message that consumer access to free-­‐to-­‐air broadcast television is still meaningful in this country and that the promise and commitment made by the broadcasters to program in the public interest in exchange for the public’s spectrum, remains an important part of our American fabric.”

As the New York Times points out, the decision is likely to send the case to a full trial between the startup and major broadcasters.

[Image: Flickr user USB]