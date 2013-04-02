The Concept Of “Office Freedom” And How It Fixes Age-Old Organizational Problems

Traditional work environments are being challenged. Many managers are taking notice and are trying to change with the times. But, what they need to understand is that it’s employees’ motivations that are changing. In order to speak to these new motivations, the deep-rooted culture of the traditional corporate world must evolve.

A friend who has worked in finance for 13 years recently told me that the investment firm she works for went cubicle-free. The higher-ups installed community-style tables in an effort to modernize the workspace. But, instead of making their employees more satisfied, they totally missed the mark. Office morale is lower than ever. The employees feel ignored, like management has no clue what they want or need. As my friend explained, she and her colleagues want more than a change in office feng shui. They want management to confront the underlying issues that have gone unaddressed for years.

These traditional environments have been known to evoke principles that are decades old, such as the Peter Principle, the Dunning-Kruger effect, and groupthink. (Don’t recognize these? Read on, you may not recognize the issues by name, but you surely will in explanation.) How do we create a solution for these age-old problems? We can start to solve them with a shift in mindset towards work. And, that shift can start with office freedom. Here’s how office freedom can be a part of abolishing these principles and theories that have been deeply rooted in traditional offices for decades.

Peter Principle

The Peter Principle is a situation in which employees rise in the organizational hierarchy until they reach a level of incompetence, where they remain. This principle rewards competency with promotions, but eventually it works toward the employees’ detriment. When employees are less than competent in their role, they’re unable to have time to explore ideas and spend time thinking about how to excel–they’re just struggling to get by. A feeling of incompetence will lead to uninspired work and a deep association of stress and work, which so many of us are familiar with. People are stranded in jobs where they’re unsuccessful, stressed, and tired. It leaves employees doing a job that they’re not passionate about or even good at.

In nontraditional work environments, promotion is not the primary form of reward. Freedom is a reward in itself. Freedom is the end goal of most people. When employees are free, they don’t need much more. Reward could mean working from a cafe, taking a two-hour break midday to work out, or maybe even taking a nap. And, most valuably, the greatest reward is having time to explore other passions through the benefit of managing one’s own schedule.

In addition to time freedom, managers can make an impact by learning individual motivations. That friend of mine in finance, she’s received quite a few promotions because her managers know her value but can sense she’s not fully satisfied. If they got to know her better, they’d realize that she’s a passionate writer, and she’s damn good at it. If they tapped into that skill and gave her time to work and write from home, she would feel a sense of loyalty to an organization that embraces her passion.

As for me, I’m a typical Gen Y-er. I’m motivated by constant feedback, both positive and negative. Tell me when I do something awesome and tell me when I need to challenge myself more. An entrepreneurial environment where I’m able to test ideas and experiment freely means the world to me–give me that and I’ll give you my all. To me, that means working from home, but it also means regular meetings with my bosses and having the opportunity to try out-of-the-box ideas, which I usually find myself testing after-hours–talk about a win-win.