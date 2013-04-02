Decision Time: Confessions From A Waffler

Confession time: as I have gotten older, I have become more indecisive, not less.

I am the woman in the restaurant who spends 20 minutes deciding what to order. Deciding to change jobs takes me months, not weeks. I’m currently househunting with my husband–it’s fortunate (for me) that he has the patience of a saint, because I’ve waffled on everything we’ve seen since last August, and so we still haven’t found a new place to live.

I do not want to be like this. I want to change. Obviously, my goal is not to become a reactionary person, but I do want to get better at making big decisions.

Yesterday, Fast Company ran an excerpt from Chip and Dan Heath’s new book, Decisive: How To Make Better Choices in Life and Work.

“It’s easy to lose perspective when we’re facing a thorny dilemma. Blinded by the particulars of the situation, we’ll waffle and agonize, changing our mind from day to day,” wrote the Brothers Heath.

Yep, that’s me.

The Heaths suggest a decision-making process invented by the writer Suzy Welch, the 10/10/10 method: