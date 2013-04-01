Sean Parker: My Wedding Will Not Be Medieval Themed

So is Sean Parker ‘s wedding going to be medieval-themed, as reported by the New York Post ‘s gossip section over the weekend? Not quite, the tech mogul said in a Facebook post on Monday.





The Post report quoted an unnamed source saying that they had received save-the-date cards with a “medieval scroll”. According to the report, Parker will tie the knot with fiancee Alexandra Lenas over the weekend of June 1.

Some of Parker’s followers weren’t too convinced by his Facebook denial. “Me thinks thou doth protest too much Sir Sean… ” one wrote.

[Image: Flickr user Cattias.Photos]