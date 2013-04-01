advertisement
Percolate Announces Partnerships With Getty, Aviary

By Nina Mandell1 minute Read

Microblogging platform Percolate is allowing its users to get more visual, more easily. The company announced on Monday that it is partnering with Getty Images, a move that opens up the photo service’s libraries of royalty-free images to Percolate customers for easy scrolling. Thanks to another new partnership, with photo-editing tool Aviary, once users select the images from the libraries it is now easier to edit them directly in the social platform.

