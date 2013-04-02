Why Giving Back Helps You Get More Done

In the pages of the New York Times Magazine, Susan Dominus observes organizational psychologist Adam Grant , a prodigious professor at Wharton. In a field “preoccupied” with efficiency and productivity, she says, Grant is the most efficient and productive.

His secret? He’s staggeringly generous. Watching him rapidly attend to the needs of his students, Dominus says that he’s “some kind of robo-rabbi,” vigilant for opportunities to assist.

“Helpfulness,” she writes, “is his credo.”

The article is an edifying read–and being a Sunday magazine piece, a long one–but it also has some succulent skimmables for time-pressed Tuesdays. Allow us to be the momma bird and do half the digestion for you.

Organizational psychology, Dominus writes, has traditionally been based around models of employee self-interest, like financial incentives, interesting work, and career advancement. Compared to that, Grant’s research feels altogether altruistic:

The greatest untapped source of motivation, he argues, is a sense of service to others; focusing on the contribution of our work to other peoples’ lives has the potential to make us more productive than thinking about helping ourselves.

As you might guess, Grant’s research (mostly) dovetails with his daily life. Dominus captures the way he approaches one of the most humdrum of business frenemies, the inbox:

An in-box filled with requests is not a task to be dispensed with perfunctorily (or worse, avoided); it’s an opportunity to help people, and therefore it’s an opportunity to feel good about yourself and your work. “I never get much done when I frame the 300 e-mails as ‘answering e-mails,'” Grant told me. “I have to look at it as, How is this task going to benefit the recipient?” Where other people see hassle, he sees bargains, a little work for a lot of gain, including his own.

Grant has clever techniques for measuring how wanting to help others increases our drive–what they call “prosocial motivation.” For one such study, Grant put two different signs at hospital hand-washing stations: