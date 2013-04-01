Tim Cook Apologizes To Chinese Customers, Changes Warranty Policies After Apple Smear Campaign

Apple CEO Tim Cook has published a letter on the company’s website in China today to address updated warranty and repair policies in response to a smear campaign spearheaded by state-controlled media outlets in the country such as CCTV.

Last month, Chinese media reports accused Apple of enforcing discriminatory warranty and repair policies for Chinese customers. Among the complaints were allegations that Apple in China was merely fixing broken devices where they would replace them with new devices in other countries, such as the United States.

Apple’s initial response to the original reports stated that its Chinese warranty “is more or less the same as in the U.S. and all over the world.”

However, Cook’s new letter outlines specific details for how Apple plans to improve its warranty and repair policies for devices such as the iPhone 4 and 4S, in addition to providing a straightforward apology.

[Image: Flickr user Steve Snodgrass]