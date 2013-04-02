5 Stupid Reasons You’re Underpaid–And How To Fix Them

While Teddy Roosevelt may have been onto something when he said that “comparison is the thief of joy,” the 26th president probably wasn’t concerned with getting paid.

We are.

And Dave Fecak knows why we aren’t making enough. Fecak has had long exposure to technologists’ salaries: He’s been a part of software recruiting since 1998. And while his points are directly intended for programmers, they carry currency beyond coders.

These are the reasons you aren’t making enough.

You’ll get paid more if your boss sees intangible advantages in paying you. Influence–or as, we might say, personal brand–can translate into dollar signs. Fecak mentions that open source project leads, conference organizers, meetup leaders, speakers, and authors could all be a part of that trend, evidenced by moves like Google hiring futurist Ray Kurzweil. And on a smaller scale, companies might like you if, for instance, you’re a regular conference speaker–they’ll get a bit of buzz whenever someone looks at your bio.

As we’ve discussed, taking a lowball offer at your first grownup job can set you back $500,000 over a lifetime. Fecak says to think of a starting salary as the principal level for compound interest–a heuristic that helps you understand how much getting comfortable with negotiation can pay off.

If you blindly trust your employer to compensate you fairly, you might be doing yourself a disservice. While it’s cute to think that your employeer has your best interest in mind, you need to make sure you have your best interest in mind. Fecak says he’s seen folks floored after learning they’ve been earning 20% below the going rate for years. Don’t be that guy. Check out Glassdoor and Bright for background and talk to friends and colleagues in the field–knowing your worth is key to career planning.