The Dropout: Sierra Goldstein Is Using Mobile To Hack Her Own Education

“I don’t need a textbook in front of me to be able to learn,” says 15-year-old Sierra Goldstein , who dropped out of her Loveland, Colorado high school when she was 14.

“I was always a 4.0 student, without even trying,” she says. “School was always easy. I felt like lazy, almost.”

Shortly after Goldstein left school, with the approval of her parents, she joined a new experimental program called Be You Innovation Lab. The lab, which is a part of the Thompson Public School District in Colorado, encourages what Goldstein calls “learning per passion.” For Goldstein, “learning per passion” means pursuing her interests in yoga, nutrition, and acting.

The Be You Lab’s mission is to “(literally) redefine public education as a means to equity“. As part of that “redefinition,” Be You seeks to make learning as individualized, mobile, and accessible as possible.

“It’s not a question of how do we figure out how to get math into kids better, but let’s question that prescription of whether kids need math,” said Monika Hardy, a math teacher for 20 years and Be You Lab facilitator. “It’s no longer that a kid has to learn how to rationalize a denominator to be successful in society.”

Nor do they have to sit in a classroom, according to Hardy.

“[With mobile you] can learn whatever you want, wherever you want with whomever you want,” Hardy says. Hardy, and the Lab, seek to develop a mobile app that will solve the problem of how to “shorten the time period between deciding what matters to students and connecting them with people who are already doing that.”