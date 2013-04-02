The Rise Of The Superconnector

They say, “Those who can’t do, teach.” In business circles, a cynic might adapt this cliche to say, “Those who can’t do, network.”

And at more than a billion people now connecting on online social networks, there’s a fair amount of evidence that this is the case. According to a Twitter bio search on FollowerWonk.com, more than 180,000 people identify themselves as social media gurus, mavens, experts, and ninjas. Thousands more declare themselves “networkers.” Truth is, even we non-“networkers” are more connected than ever.

“A few years ago, I could probably count on my hand how many people had more than 500 LinkedIn connections,” says Ryan Bethea, who goes by the title of Chief Connecting Officer at Socialnomics. Today, he says, it’s rare to find people in his network with fewer. According to a 2012 survey conducted by Power+Formula, 20 percent of LinkedIn users have more than 500 connections, and 70 percent have more than 100.

Just as the elevated noise from ubiquitous blogging and publishing tools led to the rise of content curators and apps that filter wheat from chaff, today’s hyperconnectivity presents a “drinking from the firehose” challenge to networking. Shrinking degrees of separation often leave people with a lot of “friends” but few relationships, and little indication of which potential relationships might provide real, mutual value.

This perhaps explains the emergence of a new figure in today’s innovation economy, someone I call the “superconnector.”

Two weeks ago, I attended a party in Austin, Texas, where I knew fewer than two people. The guy I knew, however, was Scott Gerber, founder of the Young Entrepreneur Council. I asked him who I should know at the party, and he immediately introduced me to a potential client for my company. The moment that conversation ended, Gerber whisked me to another circle, where I made a valuable connection that, unexpectedly, may lead to a business partnership. The pattern continued all evening.

And he didn’t just do this with me. He worked the room, pushing people together, eschewing conversations that involved himself, and seeming to delight in parachuting around, connecting stranger after stranger.