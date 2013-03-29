D.C. Parking Lots Go Digital

More than 100 off-street parking lots in Washington, DC are now connected to the internet. Colonial Parking , the region’s largest private parking lot operator, signed an agreement with eparking firm ParkMe to offer real time parking information by mobile app. The ParkMe-Colonial Parking product, which does not include electronic payments, streams real-time lot availability information to users’ phones, GPS systems, and web browsers.

“Providing real-time information to consumers enhances customer service and adds yet another amenity to Colonial Parking’s partners and retail consumers […] We believe providing residents and visitors to the nation’s capital real-time parking information is groundbreaking for the industry and will serve our clients and community for years to come,” Colonial Parking CEO Andrew Blair said in a statement.

ParkMe launched a real-time street parking application for the cities of Los Angeles and Santa Monica this past December. Electronic parking apps are big money for developers, who can receive handsome compensation from municipalities and private lot operators.

[Image: Flickr user Alex92287]