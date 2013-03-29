Why Big Data Wants Credit History And Bill Payment Info

A big data firm marketing analytics products for retailers has launched a new platform which evaluates customer credit card and bill payment history for clients. Versium ‘s new LifeData Analytics product is designed so that retailers can quickly transform background data on customers’ mobile phone plans, bill payment habits, credit records, transaction history, and personal habits into predictive guesses about what they will purchase.

“There are billions of demographic, psychographic and socialgraphic data points consumers create through real-life actions and activities,” Versium CEO Chris Matty said in a release. “A person’s real-life profile–who they are, what they like and what they are connected with–is a tremendous indicator of how that person will interact with an enterprise. We have worked with a number of organizations to combine our LifeData and analytics with the company’s existing enterprise data to greatly improve consumer insights and more importantly predict behavior.”

Versium is making an API available to retailers which will allow them to predict customer purchases and retail behavior through those disparate data points. Concerns have been raised over privacy invasions by big data processors; Fast Company recently took a look at the world’s Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Big Data. In other big data news, a new trial at UCLA Medical Center is using a data processing platform to predict complications from traumatic brain injuries.

[Image: Flickr user deb]

Update: An earlier version of this info erroneously stated that Versium is using credit record information.