10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Money Map, Gates Condom, And More

1. A New Map Of The U.S., Created By How Our Dollar Bills Move
Co.Exist
They way money travels may be a better way to define communities and states. Check it out.
2. 5 Weird Habits That Make People Successful And Awesome
Fast Company
Following these steps could result in tremendous success or epic failure. Worth a try?
3. Infographic: Hackers Create An Amazing, Illegal Portrait Of The Internet
Co.Design
Ever wonder what half a million hacked computers look like on a map?
4. The Surprising Secret To Getting Your Emails Read
Fast Company
Your formatting is out of whack. Learn to draw your readers into your emails using these tips.
5. A Reinvented Condom You Actually Want To Wear, Coming Soon From The Gates Foundation
Co.Exist
The Gates Foundation is at it again. After reforming toilets, they now promise a condom that you will want to wear.
6. Einstein’s Problem-Solving Formula, And Why You’re Doing It All Wrong
Fast Company
We are spending too much time on busywork and not enough on pondering. Here’s how to correct the balance to regain your innovative spirit.
7. Is This A First Taste Of Jony Ive’s Influence On Apple Software?
Co.Design
Apple’s designs have become stale and predictable. Has Jony Ive started righting the ship?
8. An NYC Penthouse With An 80-Foot Slide Inside
Co.Design
Having trouble navigating your massive apartment? Why not install an 80-foot slide?
9. A Look Inside The Sketchbooks Of 10 Terrific Creatives
Co.Design
Take a peek into the strange world of a creative’s sketchbook.
10. See Asia’s Most Creative Advertising Work
Co.Create
Love that Carlton Draught chase video.
Read more of the Weekly 10 series here. Catch up on other stories and never miss a beat by signing up for Fast Company daily and weekly newsletters.
[Image: Flickr user x-ray delta one]