Why CMOs Also Have To Be Thought Leaders

A handful of great CMOs in my community have lost their jobs. Why did it take almost a month for them to re-position themselves and generate interest from prospective employers? I think it’s because they have ignored the critical need to remain thought leaders in their own right, regardless of their employment status.

CMOs are experts at promoting their companies’ brands–but not always their own. Studies have shown that fewer than 20% of Fortune 250 CMOs are on Twitter. Can you imagine launching an online strategy for your company without actively using any of the social technologies? It’s like discovering your nutritionist secretly lives on candy bars and fast food.

Dorie Clark, author of the newly released Reinventing You: Define Your Brand, Imagine Your Future, argues that it’s time for CMOs to take control of their professional reputation by putting themselves in the mix publicly. She offers three main reasons:

It’s beneficial for a company’s brand if individual executives within it have strong personal brands. That matters internally because people will know where their strengths and abilities lie, and can tap them. Externally, it matters because it sends a message that your company attracts and retains top talent and industry pundits.

Telling your own story is just as important as being able to tell your company’s. Often, our internal image of what we’re capable of and want to do doesn’t match up with how others see us. We can begin to take control of our careers and reputations by creating narratives that explain how our existing skills can be applied in new, valuable ways.

Creating content is no longer optional for marketing leaders who want to be perceived as industry pacesetters. You have the ability–and the responsibility–to position yourself as a thought leader through multiple media outlets. The same principles you’re applying at the corporate level to distinguish the company’s brand should be applied to yourself.

Some might argue that CMOs should stay behind the scenes; doesn’t time promoting themselves mean time away from their core mission to promote their company? Both efforts are actually symbiotic. Clark posits that “companies want talented, motivated executives who truly understand social tools.” A CMO who deploys online and offline media effectively is an asset to the organization. They are likely to draw in both press coverage and new clients. They can often attribute their success to relationships she is able to cultivate online.

I have encountered several socially adept CMOs since launching my CMO peer groups and private gatherings. Interestingly, all are male. While many CMOs are active on Twitter, it seems like few are blogging and publishing substantial content.

Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, CMO of Mindjet, launched Marketing Iteration in 2009 to help establish social profiles for his entire executive team while he worked at a previous employer. He stayed the course, and still blogs regularly today. He says that “I savor the freedom to write about what is important to me, regardless of whether it is to discuss Mindjet’s brand, or to share things that are just interesting for me.”

Charles Gold, CMO of Sonatype, publishes pithy observations and analysis on software marketing. Since 2010, Charles has enjoyed the benefits of maintaining a social persona. Although he launched his blog primarily to understand the mechanics behind it, he soon discovered many personal brand benefits. “My blog allows me to think through the meta-issues that affect me and my company. It has also led to marketing conference speaking engagements.”