5 Philosophies To Keep Creative Minds Clicking

The LifeKraze team consists of software developers and designers working alongside sales and biz dev, so we’ve had to adopt schedules–not to mention best practices–that work for all of us. The 9-to-5 model isn’t us, because sometimes we have to be 24/7.

Some teammates work until 4 a.m. and others show up at 7 a.m. Some people rock sandals all year while others are blazer-wearing business mavericks. And just the other week, some guy boiled peanuts in the office.

With all these contrasting styles and mindsets, we work hard to get everyone on the team on the same page and in delivering their best. Here are the philosophies we’ve found help get our minds in the right place to think creatively.

1. Talk and be silent.

We’ve done a lot to ensure our personal interactions are frequent but you can only organize so much when it comes to this. Having a team that gels together results in a talkative culture, which is great for bringing creative ideas to life.

You want a team that wants to talk and interact with each other. However, you don’t want it to get to a point where workflow is constantly interrupted. I say this as an offender myself. While I get frustrated when somebody bugs me in the middle of something, I have done the same thing to them when I’m finished with my task and ready to talk.

We tried doing quiet hours for a little while, which didn’t work out so well. Now we hold headphone-wearing as the universal sign for Do Not Disturb. Locking yourself in the conference room or posting up off-site are also useful tactics.