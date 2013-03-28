U.S. Banks Fighting ATM Malware

Law enforcement authorities are tracking a new piece of malware which is targeting point-of-sale (POS) systems at American retail stores and ATMs at major banks. SecurityWeek‘s Fahmida Rashid reports that a Russian-designed program called Dump Memory Grabber is systematically scanning infected POS terminals and ATMs for credit card information. Researchers at Russian security firm Group-IB say that information from credit and debit card customers at Chase, Capital One, Citibank, and Union Bank of California has already been compromised. SecurityWeek claims users of Nordstrom’s store brand credit card may also have been compromised.