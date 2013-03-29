How To Explode “Narrow Frame” Thinking To Unleash Great Ideas

Studies have found that people tend to make “whether or not” decisions, like “I’m deciding whether or not to quit my job,” or “I’m deciding whether or not to buy a new TV.” This is a trap–one that psychologists call “narrow framing.” People caught in a narrow frame tend to overlook the full range of options available to them. So the question is, how can you break out of a narrow frame and generate new options for yourself?

Two advertising-industry players, Dion Hughes and Mark Johnson, have pioneered a technique for doing just that. Their firm, Persuasion Arts & Sciences, acts as a relief pitcher for advertising agencies that have hit a creative roadblock. Hughes and Johnson often come in at the last minute to offer fresh ideas just before an important pitch.

Both men had worked previously in top-tier ad agencies. Johnson had been part of the team that developed the “ultimate driving machine” positioning for BMW, and Hughes had won awards for the “how to speak Australian” campaign for Fosters beer. (Sample billboard: A picture of a dagger is captioned, “Australian for dental floss.” Next to it, a bottle of Fosters is captioned “Australian for beer.”)

Hughes said, “We knew that creative people tend to be precious about their ideas and find the ones that they’re passionate about and then invest a lot of emotion into them. And they spend most of their time diving deep into one or two ideas and not a lot of time spreading their wings. So we thought, well, why don’t we do the opposite?” So, when Hughes and Johnson are called in by creative directors, they try to send them a dozen possible directions within a week.

To generate that volume of ideas–i.e., to break out of a narrow frame–they come back to the same set of questions, again and again. We’ll call it a “playlist” of ideas. For example, they might ask, What kind of iconography within the brand is useful and what could we build around it? For a UPS project it might be the shield logo, or the classic brown UPS driver uniform, or the familiar boxy shape of the delivery truck. Other questions in the playlist include:

Is there a key color for the brand?

What is the enemy of this product?

What would the brand be like if it was the market share leader?

What if it was an upstart?

Can you personify the product?

In 2008, Persuasion Arts & Sciences was approached by a small mom-and-pop brand, Diana’s Bananas, which sold only one product: frozen chocolate-covered bananas. Diana’s had been founded by a Chicago woman who had subsequently passed away, leaving her husband with, as Hughes said, “a tiny little company and a tiny little factory with one shift of workers.”

Hughes and Johnson, moved by the story, agreed to do a small project for Diana’s. The owner had $80,000 to spend and they had to gently tell him that his budget wouldn’t support a major TV ad campaign. In brainstorming campaign ideas, the duo knew they needed to overcome two problems: First, few shoppers came to the grocery store with “frozen bananas” on their grocery lists, and worse, impulse buys were unlikely, since Diana’s lacked the budget to pay for good placement in the freezers. The packages tended to be stranded on one of the bottom shelves.