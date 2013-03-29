How To Write Content For Your Company People Actually Want To Read

When it comes to doing business on the Internet, nothing brings in new leads and generates buzz about your business like content. But for busy business owners, generating content regularly can be a hardship, especially if you don’t know what to write about. So I asked some content-generation experts offer their advice on producing content for your business:

Reusing Content Done Right

One of the first things new content producers do is find an article online that resonates with them, take the main ideas from it, and rewrite it in their own words.

James Chartrand, founder/owner of Men with Pens, an award-winning copywriting firm and blog, believes reusing content in this way won’t do your business any favors. “It’s clearly been established that reusing content just to fill your blog doesn’t work. Just recycling the same old content and using the same old approach as everyone else in your niche means you’re going to fade into the background.”

Instead, Chartrand suggests making a list of the advice and stories you tell over and over again. “You enjoy reusing these stories because they exemplify what’s important to you.” Think about the overarching theme or philosophy that links these stories together. Use the content you’ve found as examples to demonstrate this philosophy–instead of just rehashing what’s already been said, you’re showing how an idea or concept has been used successfully in many different ways.

Be Honest

Problogger founder Darren Rowse says that honesty is the most important part of any content generation strategy.

“Honesty in the things you say gives readers ultimate value. No matter what you’re talking about, your perspective and experience are unique, so complete honesty is a guaranteed way to present something brand-new to your readers.”

Rowse believes honesty builds credibility. And the more credible you are, the more people trust you and feel it is worthwhile posting on your site or sharing your content.