See OUYA Hackable Game Console, New Games In Action

Since raising an unprecedented $2.5 million on Kickstarter in less than two days (not to mention hitting its initial funding goal in a matter of hours) last July, Android-based gaming console OUYA has created no shortage of buzz for its promise of a relatively cheap, stylishly designed, hackable platform for gaming on the television. With Fast Company Master of Design Yves Behar and his team at Fuseproject onboard as creative co-founders, the company helmed by video game industry vet Julie Uhrman set out to do something different: Make an open gaming platform that’s accessible to both established and indie developers hungry to bring their creations to HD television screens without the prohibitive costs and barriers-to-entry associated with the existing console makers.





“We were trying to disrupt an industry that hasn’t changed in 25 years,” says Uhrman.

Not surprisingly, with that kind of bold approach was bound to come with an equal amount of speculation. Can a diminutive box that’s about the size of a Rubik’s Cube created by an unknown gaming company bring something of value to a highly fragmented industry where ultra-cheap mobile games vie for attention against $60-a-pop titles available made for expensive home gaming consoles and personal computers? Critics have also raised concerns about the console’s Nvidia Tegra 3 chip and quality of games it can offer.





At an unveiling party Thursday night in San Francisco, onlookers were closer to finding out the answer as Uhrman, Behar and members of the OUYA and Fuseproject teams gathered to fete the console, which will begin shipping retail units on June 4, Urhman announced. The splashy event reflected the excitement around OUYA with food trucks, open bars, big screen televisions set up for mid-party play and 3D printers courtesy of MakerBot.

“The idea was so simple, people called us crazy. We wanted to build a game console where every single game developer could put their game on a console,” Urhman told the crowd.

With over 63,400 consoles heading to backers as of this week and readily available games numbering around 100, Behar said, in time for the unveiling, OUYA doesn’t come close to having the reach nor extensive lists of titles available on other platforms. But that may very well be beside the point.

The Pinball Arcade

“This can be a game changer similar to the advent of independent filmmaking,” says Behar.