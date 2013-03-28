Google’s Same-Day-Delivery Service Goes Live In San Francisco

Google has launched a delivery service in the San Francisco Bay Area that promises same-day delivery for products bought at some of its online e-commerce partner stores. Participating retailers include Target, Office Depot, and Toys”R”Us, indicating that Google may be aiming its initial service at small to medium businesses (and parents with kids at home). It’s free for six months, although ultimately Google will charge for the system.
Google has been testing the Shopping Express system with employees for a while. The service is aimed at competing with Amazon‘s Prime delivery option–and Google has also been experimenting with a rival to Amazon’s locker delivery service with its purchase of Canadian firm Bufferbox.
[Image: Flickr user quijonido]