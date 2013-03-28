FX Announces New On-Demand Streaming Platform, FXX Comedy Channel, More Original Programming

FX is taking on rival and programming powerhouse HBO in big ways with several major updates, president John Landgraf revealed at the networks’ upfronts Thursday morning.

On the agenda: The network is adding a new string of high-profile limited series to its original programming slate, starting with a TV adaptation of Joel and Ethan Coen’s crime drama, Fargo, executive-produced by the Coen brothers.

The New York Times‘ Dave Itzkoff reports FX is also launching a new on-demand streaming platform in the vein of HBO Go that will make all of its original programming available the day after episodes premiere.

FX will also introduce a new network, FXX, the third in the FX family in addition to its movie channel, FXM. FXX, a mix of television shows and movie comedies, will launch on September 2 with four original scripted comedies and will be anchored by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The League, in addition to Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell, which will now air five nights a week.

