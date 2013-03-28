U.S. Government Cracks Down On Importing Chinese-Made Digital Products

In the wake of a number of high-level cyberattacks that are attributed to official hacking efforts by Beijing , the U.S. government is in the middle of enacting a number of measures that limit government purchases of digital equipment that’s made–or even just assembled–in China. But there’s now a concern that the move will impact U.S. companies like Apple , Dell, and many others, which many of their devices in China.

The text in the budget measures passed by Congress last week includes the following rule:

None of the funds appropriated or otherwise made available under this Act may be used to acquire an information technology system described in an assessment required by subsection (a) and produced, manufactured or assembled by one or more entities that are owned, directed or subsidized by the People’s Republic of China



In the past the U.S. has limited the local business activities of Huawei because it was concerned the company, which is connected to the Chinese government, may be able to include chip-based spy technology in products that are incorporated into governmental digital infrastructure. Fresh rumblings about the Sprint-Softbank takeover deal include concerns that Huawei and ZTE tech and infrastructure.

While the new laws are meant to target a limited range of equipment destined for government use, it does seem as if firms like Dell, HP, Apple, Lenovo and others may be affected because their products are assembled in China and use multiple Chinese-sourced components. Apple has recently hinted it may move some manufacturing to the U.S., and now it looks as if Google’s Glass will be made in Silicon Valley.

[Image: Flickr user askdavetaylor]