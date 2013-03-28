Google Glass To Be Made In The U.S.A.–By Foxconn

Google has entrusted the manufacture of its AR glasses (the first batch of which are about to be sent to 8,000 lucky recipients) to Taiwanese firm Hon Hai, which you may know as Foxconn–yes, the guys that make, among other products, the iPhone.

The glasses, which are expected to be made available to the masses by the end of 2013, will be put together at Hon Hai’s Santa Clara facility. It’s not the first time that Google has entrusted domestic manufacturers to make its products–its short-lived Nexus Q entertainment player was put together in the U.S., although its parts were sourced from other countries, such as Germany, the Netherlands, and Taipei.

How important is it to you that Google Glass is assembled in the U.S? Would you like to see all of its products with a Made In U.S.A. stamp on them, or do you fear that it will lead to higher prices? Do you even care? Tell us what you think below, please.

[Image by Flickr user Stuck In Customs]