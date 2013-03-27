Twitter To Display More Cards

Twitter is introducing a new set of mobile features at a meeting with third-party developers, according to a report by AllThingsD’s Mike Isaac. The features will be focused on Twitter cards (for more on those click here ) and aim to make Twitter easier to use for quality third party content.

Twitter has partnered with a number of third parties to produce quality content in recent months, including NASCAR.

The news comes the same day that market research firm eMarketer estimated Twitter will earn $582.8 million in global ad revenue this year, $950 million next year, and $1.33 billion in 2015, according to CNET.

