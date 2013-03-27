Twitter To Display More Cards

Twitter is introducing a new set of mobile features at a meeting with third-party developers, according to a report by AllThingsD’s Mike Isaac. The features will be focused on Twitter cards (for more on those click here) and aim to make Twitter easier to use for quality third party content.
Twitter has partnered with a number of third parties to produce quality content in recent months, including NASCAR.
The news comes the same day that market research firm eMarketer estimated Twitter will earn $582.8 million in global ad revenue this year, $950 million next year, and $1.33 billion in 2015, according to CNET.